Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for G. MORROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

G. K. (JACK) MORROW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
G. K. (JACK) MORROW Age, 88, of Hemet, California, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at his residence in Hemet, California. Born May 14, 1931 in Los Angeles, California, Mr. Morrow was an Electrical Contractor and served as one of Jehovah's witnesses here in the valley for over 30 years. Surviving are his wife Janet Morrow, 2 daughters, 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Services are being held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 3:30pm at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on De Anza in San Jacinto California.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of G.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.