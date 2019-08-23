|
|
G. K. (JACK) MORROW Age, 88, of Hemet, California, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at his residence in Hemet, California. Born May 14, 1931 in Los Angeles, California, Mr. Morrow was an Electrical Contractor and served as one of Jehovah's witnesses here in the valley for over 30 years. Surviving are his wife Janet Morrow, 2 daughters, 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Services are being held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 3:30pm at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on De Anza in San Jacinto California.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 23, 2019