Gail Wiest, 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Riverside, CA on July 14, 2020, after a prolonged battle with kidney failure. Gail was born in Martinez, CA in 1933 to Harold and Freda Keating. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Hugh and Neil, her husband of 52 years, Joseph, daughter-in-law Stacy and grandson Timothy. She is survived by her sons Harold Wiest of Riverside, Michael Wiest (Shawn) of Riverside, and James Wiest (Debbie) of Paso Robles; grandsons Christopher, Daniel, Matthew, Deroy, Kyle and Joseph; granddaughter Coleen; and 9 great grandchildren. Gail was a graduate of San Jose State University with a degree in Home Economics and was employed by Cal Electric (PG&E), teaching home economics and cooking techniques prior to her marriage. She married Joseph Wiest in 1958 and they shared a love of family and travel for her entire lifetime. They traveled all over the world with friends and also enjoyed collecting wine and wine memorabilia. She also enjoyed spending time at her mountain home. Gail and her family are longtime parishioners of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Riverside. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Arrangements are being handled by Acheson & Graham Mortuary, Riverside. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 10:00 AM, at Olivewood Memorial Park, 3300 Central Ave, Riverside, CA. The family requests donations be made to the Father Joe Felker Fund at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Riverside, in support of Catholic Schools.





