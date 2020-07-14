September 8, 1927 - July 6, 2020 Gale was born in Los Angeles minutes after her identical twin sister Betty. They lived in an orphanage in LA until Stanley and Wanda Adams adopted them at the age of 5 and moved them to a Dairy on Monroe Street in Riverside. Gale went to Poly High School and graduated in 1946. She then worked at Riverside Community Hospital hoping to go on to become a nurse. But at Magnolia Avenue Presbyterian Church she met a young man and fell in love. She married that love Bill Teunissen in 1947 and together they ran the family business, Teunissens Dairy on Van Buren Blvd. They were blessed with 3 daughters and enjoyed showing them the joys of traveling while also instilling in them the work ethic that Gale and Bill both had. Gale's joy in life was working beside Bill and raising her family. In 1977 they started a new business Teunissens Car and RV Wash where once again Gale got to work alongside Bill. Then they turned it over to one of their daughters so they could enjoy working their orange grove and traveling together. Gale was known for her smile and laughter no matter where she went. The church she served for over 80 years was the same one where she met Bill. She was a deacon there at the age of 89 because she believed in serving her God and helping people no matter what age you are. Gale left her earthly home 4 years after losing her husband Bill who she was married to for 70 years. And as she came into this world minutes behind her twin sister Betty she followed Betty in death two weeks after losing her. Gale is survived by two daughters, Ruth Teunissen and Judy Teunissen (Jay) and two grandsons Joe Medico (Jennifer) and Ryan Medico (Rachael) as well as many family and friends who called her Mom and Grandma. She was loved by many!! Gale was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill Teunissen, her daughter Peggy Teunissen and her parents Stanley and Wanda Adams. Due to the times that we are living in the family is not going to hold a memorial service until we can congregate and celebrate Gale's life together in her church, Magnolia Presbyterian. We pray it will be soon but until then keep her in your memory with a smile and know she loved each of you.... In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Teunissen Endowment fund at Magnolia Presbyterian Church or Riverside Meals on Wheels Akes Family Funeral Home





