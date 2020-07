Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gale's life story with friends and family

Share Gale's life story with friends and family

Age 80, beloved husband of Sandra Connick, passed away on June 30, 2020 at Corona Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; children Kimberly Johnson, Greg (Vicky) and Bryon Connick and grandchildren, Jacob, Cody, Shelby and Cory.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store