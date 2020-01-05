|
June 20, 1930 - December 1, 2019 Garry David McCracken, age 89, of Riverside ,CA, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. Born June 20, 1930 in Portland, Oregon, Garry was the son of Claude & Muriel McCracken. Garry graduated from Riverside Poly High School in 1948 and Riverside City College in 1950. He attended Wheaton College in Illinois until he joined the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean war at the Naval Air Technical Training Center in Norman, OK. Garry was employed at Ken's Tool & Supply in Riverside for 39 years, retiring as Vice President and General Manager. He was an active member of Grace Baptist Church for 41 years. Currently, Garry had been attending and was a member of Magnolia Church in Riverside. Garry was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Roger and Craig, his daughter-in-law Adele McCracken and his son-in-law Rick Wedge. Garry is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Beth; his sister Claudia (John) Lashley of Portland, OR.; his daughter Luanne Wedge of Port Orchard, WA.; his son Kevin D. (Sharon) McCracken of Washington, MI.; three grandchildren, Jacob (Whitney) Wedge, Kaylin (Nick) Pilarski and Matthew D. McCracken; three great grandchildren Oliver and Aiden Pilarski and Lilah Wedge and numerous nieces and nephews. A private interment will take place at Riverside National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Magnolia Church in Riverside. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: Embrace S. Asia % Magnolia Church.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 5, 2020