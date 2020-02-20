|
February 16, 2020 Gary Cooper passed away Sunday peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, in Gardnerville, NV. He was 79. Mr. Cooper had a long career as Mr. Gary the custodian and retired from the Alvord Unified School District. He is survived by his wife Sharon, daughters Cheryl and Stephanie, 2 sons-in-law, 1 grandson, 2 granddaughters, 2 great granddaughters, and a grandson who precedes him. A Celebration of Life is currently being planned.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020