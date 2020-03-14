|
|
October 17, 1937 - February 12, 2020 Gary Lee Scott, 82, passed away peacefully at home among his family on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Gary was born in Indio, California on October 17, 1937, oldest son of Grady and Ethel Scott. He lived in Southern California for the most part until he joined the U.S. Navy in January of 1955. He was honorably discharged in 1958 and returned to Riverside where he married Jean Radloff, the "love of his life," on July 12, 1958. Soon after being married they began their family of five children at their long-time home in Riverside. Gary and Jeanie would have celebrated their 62nd anniversary this July. Gary enjoyed golfing, camping, and cooking for others. He showed his love and care for his family and friends through service. He was a wonderful husband and a proud father. Gary is survived by his loving wife Jeanie, their five children, David (Cheri) Scott, Kenny (Thalia) Scott, Doug (Jackie) Scott, Cathy (George) Tsaniff, and Richard Scott, ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Gary is also survived by six brothers, Jerry Scott, Gilbert Scott, Jesse Scott, Richard Scott, Tom Scott, Bob Scott, and one sister, Sharon Loutsenhizer. Gary leaves behind a legacy of love, family and friends. He will be missed, but never forgotten! Private funeral services for family will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Riverside National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 at the home of Ken and Thalia Scott. Family and friends are welcome to the Celebration. The Scott family would like to extend their gratitude and love to all those who have reached out and offered their love and support.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2020