GARY TRAMMELL
Gary was born May 13, 1939. He passed away November 27, 2018 after a short illness in Alabama. Memorial services will be held May 11th at 4 pm at Simi Valley Masonic Lodge, No. 806 at 1541 Patricia Ave., Simi Valley, CA. Mr. Trammell is survived by children Steve Trammell, Kristey Stoisor (Nick); grand- daughters Rachael and Rebeckah Hood (father Steven), Alexys and Nathaniel Trammell, Brandon, Daniel, and Charlie Stoisor, a brother Terry (Carol) of Eugene, Oregon; 3 nephews and niece - and 5 great nephews and nieces.
Private interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to California Masonic Foundation Memory Center.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 6, 2019