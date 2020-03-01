|
|
GAYNELLE JACQUES CHASE Jaynelle Jacques Chase, a longtime resident of Riverside, San Clemente and Palm Springs, California, has passed away at the age of 97 years old. Gaynelle was born in Hoquiam, Washington in August of 1922. Her French and Scottish relatives believed strongly in church and family with Gaynelle's early childhood memories filled with crowds of relatives, constant laughter, and always music. Each summer the large extended family would go to a weekly dance at their local church where her grandfather and great grandfather would switch off dancing and calling the dance. One of her last memories she shared was her Great Grandfather McCurdy making homemade Tom and Jerry's on Christmas Eve, his once a year drink. All ages were required to dance and stay awake to usher in Christmas. Gaynelle would often talk about how she and her brothers felt somewhat insulated from the harsh realities of The Depression because they had relatives with farms, and everyone would share the bounty. Her mother, Violet McCurdy Jacques, would make her famous cinnamon rolls to help make ends meet. One of Gaynelle's earliest memories was waking up to the sweet smell of cinnamon rolls. While in grade school she and her younger brother Jerry would take the hot rolls to nearby restaurants where the Chef would patiently be waiting for the day's fresh batch. Gaynelle often said she hadn't felt the harshness of the time due to her mother's happy, positive attitude plus her large and loving tightly knit family. That was a lesson from her mother that Gaynelle used to pattern her own incredible 97 years of life. With a carload of girlfriends, the beautiful 22 year old Gaynelle drove her grandfather's 1936 blue Ford Coupe down the coast to California, a true adventure in a time when few ventured past the county they lived in, for a group of young women to travel to California the trip was truly sensational. The young ladies landed in Long Beach, and quickly rented out the top floor of a two-story house. An elderly couple were the landlords and lived on the first floor, which soothed the concerns of the parents back home. Six young beautiful Washington women in a two-bedroom flat on the beach in the 1940's made for stories that became legends that would be laughed at and marveled at during many a family gathering. It wasn't long before Gaynelle met her "officer and a gentleman", Captain Jack Chase, a pilot in the Air Force who was just briefly passing thru California. Jack had become a pilot at the age of 16 and by the time he was 22 years old he was an officer and a pilot for both the USAF and the RAF. It was love at first instant for both. With Jack stationed in Guam they proceeded to have a courtship thru long letters and weekly ham radio sessions at the Long Beach Army Airfield. In that room, over a ham radio, filled with loitering servicemen, Captain Jack Chase proposed to Gaynelle. When she said yes, the room erupted in cheers and per instructions from the Captain, the men handed her flowers that they had been hiding. Before she knew it Gaynelle was on a Navy ship for a two-week journey to Guam where Jack was stationed and where they would be married. When arriving in Guam after a treacherous ocean crossing there was an announced three-hour window of time before they would be able to disembark. Waiting impatiently Gaynelle was looking over the ships rail at the small island that would soon become her home. Everyone on deck watched as a small motorboat came side to side to the massive Navy ship and instantly a gentleman in uniform jumped onto the dangling rope hanging down the side of the massive ship. As the officer proceeded to climb up the rope the onlookers realized he had a bouquet of flowers secured in his shirt and in an instant Gaynelle realized it was Jack. From that moment on she knew he would always be first to cross the finish line and it was his lifetime goal to show her how quickly he could get there. Gaynelle and Jack eventually landed in Riverside where they raised their young family, immersed themselves in the community with Jack moving from the USAF to be a nationally known NYLIC agent. While Jack grew his business Gaynelle raised their children, developed her exceptional artistic ability at local colleges and designed and sewed countless costumes for the Riverside Ballet Company. Jack was President of the Optimist Club, on the Riverside Planning Commission, and a Prolific speaker for both NYLIC and the Catholic Church, giving Finance lectures to more than 1500 young married couples. Their lives were full. The Chase house became known for being filled with family and friends, both theirs and their children's. Nothing made them happier than having young people around their dinner table, talking, arguing, participating in life. And as in her childhood, always laughter and always music. When Gaynelle's youngest went to college she became a general contractor for their real estate investments, and then a NYLIC agent. As their marriage had started with travel they returned to travel, exploring the world with each other and close friends. But regardless of the destination it was always the people they had met on their journeys that became their favorite highlight. Although Gaynelle pursued many things her constant was her love of art and her need to be part of the creative world. At the age of 78 she stunned everyone by opening a Contemporary art gallery on El Paseo in Palm Desert (The John Randall Gallery) to showcase some of the top artists of the time. Because of her genuine love and concern for people and her extraordinary talent to make each person she was with the complete center of her attention, not to mention her remarkable knowledge of art, the gallery was a resounding success. Jack and Gaynelle were driven by their love for each other, their deep Catholic faith, and their desire to give the best life possible to their children. Gaynelle was his calming force, he was her energizer. Although Jack relished being a parent, he was happiest with "his best girl" sitting right next to him while he shared a story, read from a news article, or just "being". They were both known for being committed and loyal friends, superb host and hostess, and a steady rock for their children and grandchildren. Gaynelle was known for her exquisite beauty that was truly lit from within. Her warmth, genuine concern for those around her, unbending good cheer and positive disposition made her a treasure. She passed away in her own home, in a room filled with candles with both her daughter and son at her side. Her children have lost their best friend, her grandchildren have lost their source of wisdom and unwavering love, and her great grandchildren have lost their beautiful "GG" that immersed them with love and laughter. And the community has lost another great lady, and jointly, a great couple, that truly did make up "The Greatest Generation". There simply will never again be a generation that accomplished so much from simple means, who were as beautiful, as handsome, as innocent, as faithful, and as focused on making life better for themselves, their family and for their country as their generation. We invite the community to Celebrate a Life Well Lived on Saturday, March 7 at 11:30 AM in the Mission Inn chapel, followed by a brunch to toast Gaynelle and Jack, and the generation that they were so proud to be part of. Both events will be at The Mission Inn, Riverside California. Gaynelle will be lovingly remembered by her son Michael Chase, her daughter Shelli Chase Adams, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, countless nieces, nephews and friends. Gaynelle was predeceased by her grandchild Jacob Chase, her husband John "Jack" Randall Chase, Jr. and her son John Randall Chase III
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2020