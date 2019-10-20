Home

Gene E. Green

Gene E. Green Obituary
GENE E. GREEN Gene E. Green, 90, of Overland Park, KS passed away October 12, 2019. Gene was born April 27, 1929 in Rocklick, WV. He was a retired Lieutenant Colonel with the United States Air Force, where he served for over 29 1/2 years. He was married to his beloved wife, Peggy, for 64 years. Gene was a loving son, husband, brother, father, and grandfather, who will be missed dearly by the loved ones he has left behind. Gene was preceded in death by his oldest son, John Green. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Green; son, Steven Green and his wife, Tabitha; daughter-in-law, Jeannette Green; grandchildren, Chrystin, Nicole, McKenzie and Riley Green. Condolences may be left for the family at www.mcgilleyhoge.com. Arr. by McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS 66204.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019
