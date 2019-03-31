June 22, 1926 - March 27, 2019 Gene Edward Hamblin passed away peacefully at home on March 27 with family at his side. Gene was born in Los Angeles on June 22, 1926. The Hamblin family moved to Riverside, CA during the Depression to operate their chicken farm in the Woodcrest area. Gene, along with his two brothers Raymond and Bob, grew up in rural Riverside back when Van Buren was still a dirt road. World events took Gene into the Army in February 1945 and he, along with his 83rd Infantry Battalion, were part of the United States occupation forces in Japan. Gene saw first hand the effects of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima and recounted the time he saw Gen.Douglas MacArthur in Tokyo. Gene returned from the Army and married Barbara Martin, started a family, and began his career in the auto body industry. He worked as an insurance adjuster with Allstate, Body Shop Manager at Warren Anderson Ford, and eventually opened his own body shop, Hamblin's Body & Paint Shop in 1967. Gene and his family operated the body shop for 24 years until his retirement at age 65. Through his years at "the shop," Gene was known for his honesty, integrity, and humor. Gene sold the business when he retired to the Perry Family, who have continued his traditions and have grown the business tremendously over the years. Gene was very proud of where the business started to what it has become today. Gene loved to fly planes and he enjoyed fishing trips to Alaska and Mexico with good friends Jim Rector, Bruce Wright, and his brother Bob. He loved to joke, love, and laugh. Gene has done what he always threatened to do; he's finally gone up to the big body shop in the sky. He will be greatly missed. Gene was preceded in death by his brother Raymond, wife Barbara, son Michael and daughter Suzanne. He is survived by his brother Bob, son Kevin (Bianca), six grandsons, one granddaughter (his favorite granddaughter, he always says), two great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 4th at 1pm at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Mortuary with onsite reception to follow. Online condolences can be given atwww.dignitymemorial.com. Per Gene's wishes, he will be cremated and interred at a later date. Special thanks to Davita Dialysis and their caring team, Visiting Angels for their support, Sacred Hearts Hospice and the wonderful group at Live In Comfort Care. The Hamblin Family thanks you all for the care and love you showed Gene. Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Mortuary 11500 Arlington Ave Riverside, Ca. 92505 951-689-1441 WL00194310-image-1.jpg,WL00194310-image-2.jpg,WL00194310-image-3.jpg Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary