GENE LEROY PARKER
July 6, 1947 - July 18, 2018
Gene passed away last year at the age of 71, after a very long struggle with cancer. He went to be with his father in heaven. He passed away at home with his family nearby just twelve days after his birthday.
Gene was born in Long Beach, CA at St. Mary's Hospital to the late Roy Henry Parker and the late Eva Joyce (Graham) Parker.
In Gene's youth he enjoyed body surfing at the wedge in Orange County. Gene also liked scuba diving, fishing and playing golf. He loved his 1969 El Camino that he bought new in 1969.
Gene attended Long Beach City College where he took classes in Fire Science from 1981 to 1983. While there he received his first emergency medical technician certificate.
Gene was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 63. Gene received the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Eleventh District Flotilla Commander's Award in 1984.
In 1986 he moved to Mira Loma in Riverside County with his wife and children. He worked as a medical tech.
Gene always dreamed of becoming a Firefighter. That dream came true in 1986 when he joined the Pedley Volunteer Fire Dept. While with the Dept. he worked his way up from Firefighter to Firefighter Engineer. Also he became the President of the Volunteer Company. Gene did many things for Riverside Co. Fire.
While with the Fire Dept. he attended Craften Hills College Paramedic Program in 1992 and became a Paramedic. Gene was working as a Pharmacy Tech at Loma Linda Medical Center when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2007.
Gene loved his family and his dalmations. He enjoyed helping people.
A service was held last year at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mira Loma.
Gene is survived by his wife of 37 years Anne Teresa (Porter) McDonald Parker; daughter Kristen D. Woodley and her husband Ryan; son Nicholas A. Parker and his wife Heather; daughter Victoria A. McDonald Jenkins and her husband Mark; son James L. McDonald Jr. and his wife Becky; son Ross N. McDonald and his wife Margaret; sister Elaine J. Groom and Neil and one niece Tricia; mother-in-law Barbara V. Porter; eleven grandchildren: Rebecca, Natalie, Julian, Alec, Kathleen, Hilliary, Parker, Aria, Riley, Aiden, Elena, and one great grandson Oden.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 18, 2019