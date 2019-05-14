|
January 20, 1933 - May 8, 2019 Geneva Helena Delong Noble, 86, died in Hemet, California, on May 8, 2019. Geneva was born in Columbus, Ohio, on January 20, 1933 to Mabel Sanford and Oscar Delong. Geneva died at the home of her loving granddaughter, Mary-jean Behrman. Mary-jean and her husband Johnie took Geneva into their home and showered her with tender loving care for her last months on earth. Geneva is survived by her four children: Jeanette Dunham (husband Dick); John Thomas Rosson, Jr (wife Sandy); Paula Ann Wright (husband Kerry); and Mary Christina Bixler (husband David). Geneva has 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Geneva was predeceased by husbands John Thomas Rosson (1971), Sr; Frank House; and Bob Noble (2007). Geneva earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in gerontology. She devoted much of her career to social work. Geneva and her last husband Bob Noble were married for 26 years. They were active members of the Steam Car Club of Mira Loma. Bob and Geneva were often seen in Bob's classic car in classic dress, or riding around Mira Loma on a custom recombinant tandem bike, which Bob designed and built. Geneva was the president and founder of the American Sewing Guild (ASG) in Mira Loma and hosted many sewing club meetings and workshops in her home. Geneva and Bob also loved square dancing and travel. Geneva faced many struggles in life with courage and determination. Her progeny do the same. Thank you, Mom, for the valuable life lessons, and for helping us all to treasure the gifts of love and laughter. A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 1 pm. Graveside service beginning at 2 pm. Celebration of life at Days Inn Fontana/Rialto, from 3-6 pm. Green Acres Memorial Park and Mortuary in Bloomington, California WL00199450-image-1.jpg,WL00199450-image-2.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 14, 2019