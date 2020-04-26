|
GENEVA SUTTON Geneva Sutton was an amazing woman, age 90, and transitioned on April 1, 2020, whom birthed 11 children into this world and she was an executive homemaker by trade. Geneva laid here life down for her children and any motherless children in her path. She was married to Calvin Jethro Sutton, our dad, whom preceded her, who was one of the first black men in Bakersfield, CA to pass the test to become a fireman. She left her only sister Rosie Staton, age 94, behind. She loved much and cherished all mankind. If there was a need to be met and it was in her power to do so it would be done. After falling sick with dementia she struggled with her memory and became vegan unknowingly. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so forth. We are all left with an unquenchable emptiness but we are all aware that we will meet her in the heavens soon after. We love you Mom and we will work hard in making you proud! See you soon!
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020