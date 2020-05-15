George Edward Adams Weimer
Age 84, passed away at home on April 10, 2020. George was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Mary Ellen Weimer in December 2019. They both died from injuries incurred as a result of a car accident in October 2019. George was a proud Riverside, CA native, where he lived his entire life. He was born at Riverside Community Hospital on October 6, 1935. He attended Longfellow Elementary, University Heights Jr. High, and graduated from Poly High in 1954. George and Mary were married in July 1956 at the First Congregational Church. In 1960, George & Mary built a home in Riverside, where they lived until their death. George worked at Food Machinery and Motorola. He then started Weimer Transport, which he owned and operated for over 40 years. After retiring, George & Mary traveled around the U.S. in their motorhome. One of their favorite spots was Brookings, Oregon, where they spent summers "getting out of the Riverside heat." George also worked hard on his "farm." In 1973, he purchased a frog pond in Woodcrest and, over the next 40 years, developed it into a five-acre storage facility and junk man's dream. George is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jana and Wayne Nocella; two grandsons, Jarod & Nicholas Nocella; and numerous family and friends. George was also preceded in death by his son Robert Weimer. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City of Hope, 1500 E. Duarte Rd., Duarte, CA 91010 or A-One Hospice, 13788 Roswell Avenue #117, Chino, CA 91710.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

