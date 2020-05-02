May 23, 1945 - April 17, 2020 Age 74, passed away on April 17, 2020 at home in Banning, CA where he had lived for the last 14 years, previously in Hemet and Riverside. He graduated in 1963 from Ramona High School in Riverside and attended MSJC and RCC. He served our country in the U.S. Navy as an Electrician's Mate. He retired after 18 years as a Riverside County Deputy Sheriff, which included 5 years as Deputy Marshal for the Hemet San Jacinto Judicial District. He was an Electrician by trade, avid fisherman, silversmith and member of the Banning Sportsman's Club. He was a musician, playing in a local band and mastered the bagpipes which he played on many special occasions. George is survived by his brother Charles M. (Barbara) Carson of Hemet, CA; sister Claire Carson of Seal Beach, CA; sister-in-law JoAnne Jesson of Banning, CA, many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife Lystra Carson of Banning, CA; parents Charles L. and Ina Carson. Graveside service will take place at Riverside National Cemetery at a later date.





