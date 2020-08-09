George Hickman Jr., 86, of Bloomington, California, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Fontana, California. In addition to being a retired Senior Master Sergeant in the USAF and recipient of a Bronze star, George was also a successful educator and renowned farmer. Born in Pride, Louisiana, George was the eleventh child of George Hickman and Pearl Cropper. He married Helen R. Hickman on January 1, 1955. George leaves behind his beloved wife, five children, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. George will be laid to rest at the Riverside National Cemetery.





