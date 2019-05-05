Home

George Kelly Obituary
April 6, 1929 - April 25, 2019 George W. Kelly, Jr. was born in Pittsburgh, PA. He passed away in Redlands, CA at the age of 90. He was married to his wife Leone for 66 years. George served his country during the Korean War. During his lifetime he was a mechanic for UPS while living in Anaheim, CA. They moved to Redlands in 1965. He owned State Street Liquor for many years. Later in life, he worked for the Redlands Unified School District. He was an avid golfer and loved working on model trains. He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Church where he was an usher for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife Leone, his daughter Mary and son Michael. He is survived by his son Chuck (Lynn) Kelly, his daughters Lynn Lowry and Susan (Daniel) Meier, his daughter-in-law Dava (Michael) Kelly; grandchildren Michelle (Carey) Spencer, Megan (Dustin) Bunnell, Kevin (Alex) Lowry, Sarah (John) Anderson, and Rachel Lowry; and great-grandchildren Estella & Hawthorn Lowry and Wyatt & Owen Bunnell. His funeral service will be on Friday, May 10th at 10:00am at Montecito Memorial Park in the Cypress Chapel. Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary, 24145 Barton Road, Loma Linda (909) 825-3024.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 5, 2019
