GEORGE LEE MCWILLIAMS
Age 98, of Moreno Valley, CA, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at home with family. Lee is survived by his wife of 72 years, Vera McWilliams; daughter, Susan Blackler; his three grandchildren Scott Blackler, Cherie Weber, and Eric Blackler; and his three great-grandchildren Allison Blackler, Bradley Weber, and Juliana Weber. Lee was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandpa, friend, and a special "Papa" to all that met him. He will be greatly missed. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9th, at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 7, 2019