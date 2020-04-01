The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
George Mendoza
George Mendoza


1924 - 2020
4/27/1924 - 3/24/2020 George Mendoza was born in Phoenix, Arizona on April 27, 1924. He moved to Riverside, CA and shortly thereafter enlisted in the Marine Corp during World War II. George became an anti-aircraft gunner on a naval vessel and was involved in several battles in the South Pacific. After his discharge he met and married Lola Cardona. When the Korean conflict started he joined the Air Force and became a tail gunner, flying many missions. After his discharge from the Air Force he worked for the Riverside Cement Plant, and then as a hod carrier and plasterer in construction. George went to work at UCR in the Custodial Dept. at night and worked in construction during the day. He transferred to the Grounds Dept. working days and eventually became a heavy equipment operator. George ran the street sweeper until he retired at the age of 65. George's favorite pastime was week-long deep sea fishing excursions in South Baja with all of his friends. At the age of 95, he passed away of natural causes at The Grove Care and Wellness where he received excellent care. George was a humble man who lived a simple life that centered around family. He is survived by Lola, the love of his life and spouse of 72 years, children; Cindy Dunlavey (Jim), Pamela Diane Leimel (Dan) and Tony Mendoza (Laurie); 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Per George's wishes, there will be no funeral services.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2020
