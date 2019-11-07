|
|
GEORGE THOMAS CHAMPION Age 84, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Riverside, CA. He was surrounded by his family. George was born on April 13, 1935 in Blythe, CA and was the oldest son of Grace & Tom Champion. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Billy Champion. George is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bonita Park Champion; his daughter Kim Boone and her husband Mark Boone; his daughter Bo Audette and her husband Joe Audette; his grandchildren Taylor Audette, Colby Audette, Chase Audette, Alexandra Audette, Brooke Boone Kelly and her husband Ryan Kelly, Blair Boone Macdonald and her husband Cory Macdonald. George attended Colton High School, where he met Bonita Park at the age of 14. They dated throughout high school and both graduated in 1953. After graduation George landed his first full time job at Dill Lumber Co. in Bloomington, CA, this is where his 66 years in the lumber business began. George and Bonnie got married in December of 1954. Their daughter Kim was born in 1956 and their daughter Bo was born in 1960. In 1959 George went to work for A.C. Houston Lumber Co. in Indio, CA. He worked his way up from yard supervisor to assistant manager. In the mid-1960's he spent several months overseeing the opening of a new A.C. Houston Lumber yard in Silver City, New Mexico. In 1967 George joined Boyd & Lovesee Lumber Co. as a junior partner and moved the family from Indio to Riverside. This was an ideal job for him until 1978, when both of his partners tragically died in a murder/suicide. He was devastated by this, but truly loved the company and the lumber business and wanted to keep it going. So, through hard work, perseverance, help from a close friend and the bank, he was able to buy and keep the company. He changed the name to Champion Lumber Co. in 1982. He semi-retired in the early 90's to pursue other interests. He remained involved with the company, but left the day to day operations to his sons-in-law, Mark Boone and Joe Audette who still own and manage the company. George's first love was his family and he loved spending time with them. He always looked forward to the family summer vacations to Lake Tahoe, the Thanksgiving trips to Hawaii and the snow skiing trips to Mammoth and Park City. He spent a lot of time with his 6 grandchildren and enjoyed picking them up from school and taking them wherever they needed to go. He attended all of their sporting events from swimming and diving to water polo, soccer, volleyball and baseball. He was always there to cheer them on and they adored their "PaPa". George also traveled to Europe with family and friends, but was most content being at Greenbriar or other resorts playing golf. He loved golf and played whenever he could. He owned a home and belonged to Ironwood Country Club in Palm Desert for many years. He spent a lot of time there and one of his greatest memories was playing 18 holes of golf with Arnold Palmer. He also belonged to El Dorado Country Club in Indian Wells. George's longest golf membership was at Victoria Club in Riverside, where he served on the Board of Directors and as President. It was like a second home to him. He was the driving force behind the building of the new club house. He spent 3 1/2 years working on that project and completed it in 1994. George also served on the Board of Directors for Riverside Community Hospital and The Southern California Lumber Association. He was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church for many years, as well. The family would like to thank the staff in Cottage 3 at Sunrise Senior Living in Riverside for their wonderful, loving care during the last 5 months of his life. George was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed by his family and many close friends. A Celebration of Life honoring George will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 4495 Magnolia Ave., Riverside , CA In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at act.alz.org or the at .
Published in Press-Enterprise from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019