October 25, 1930 - April 29, 2020 George was born in Hastings, OK. He went to be with the Lord, April 29, 2020. George moved with his parents George and Mary Lou Coffer to Riverside in 1936 and graduated from Poly High School in 1948. He married his junior high school sweetheart, Zena Mae Okert in 1948. He worked for USPS for 34 years. After retirement, he joined his wife, Zena (an attendance clerk) as a campus supervisor at Rubidoux High School. He is survived by his wife Zena, sons Gary (Susan), Guy (Marcos) and two grandchildren Kym (Shawn) and Greg. Per his request there will be no service.





