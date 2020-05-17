George V. Coffer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 25, 1930 - April 29, 2020 George was born in Hastings, OK. He went to be with the Lord, April 29, 2020. George moved with his parents George and Mary Lou Coffer to Riverside in 1936 and graduated from Poly High School in 1948. He married his junior high school sweetheart, Zena Mae Okert in 1948. He worked for USPS for 34 years. After retirement, he joined his wife, Zena (an attendance clerk) as a campus supervisor at Rubidoux High School. He is survived by his wife Zena, sons Gary (Susan), Guy (Marcos) and two grandchildren Kym (Shawn) and Greg. Per his request there will be no service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved