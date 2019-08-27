Home

GEORGIA A. FLETCHER Age 89, born January 10, 1930 in Oklahoma City, OK, passed away peacefully of natural causes into the arms of the Lord on August 10, 2019 in Riverside, CA. Georgia moved to Riverside with her family as a young girl and touched the lives of many here during her 80 + years of residence. Georgia graduated from Poly High School in 1947 and married her high school sweetheart "Fletch" in 1949. She worked as a cocktail and food server at Housty's and The Overtime for 30 years and was well known for her great service and friendly personality in these establishments. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Fletcher and her son, Robert E. Fletcher Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Fletcher) Sanchez of Riverside, her son James Fletcher (Linda) of Bonney Lake, WA, her grandson John Gann, granddaughter Vanessa Thompson, great-grandson Dustin Duplanty and several nieces and nephews. A brief service and interment will be held at Riverside National Cemetery in staging area 3 on Monday, September 23rd at 10:15a.m. Condolences may be sent to 4385 Eileen St., Riverside CA 92504.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 27, 2019
