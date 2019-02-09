|
GEORGIA S. WILLIAMS
Georgia S. Williams (85) passed away February 6, 2019 in peace after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Ruth and George Davies and received a BA from Penn State. She was married to the love of her life, the late David M. Williams. They met in elementary school where a whirlwind romance ensued. Georgia is survived by five children, John, Leigh, Chrissy, Diane and David and eight grandchildren, Alexis, Alicia, Luke, Courtney, Steven, Alec, Jessica and Jon. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Harper, Ellie, Hudson and Ryan. Georgia was an accomplished artist who loved the arts, music and family. She lived a wonderful life full of love of family and friends with a smile on her face and an infectious laugh. She was always the first to wish you a Happy Birthday in song. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes a donation be made to The in her honor. A memorial service will be held this Sun, 2/10, 1 pm at Monte Vista Church, 3797 Lynn Rd., Newbury Park, CA 91320.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2019