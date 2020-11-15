Gerald B. Bashaw Jr, known to most as Jerry, passed in the early minutes of September 11, 2020 at the age of 87. Born in Portland, Oregon, on June 19, 1933, Jerry was the only son and middle child of Irma Thiele and Gerald B. Bashaw Sr. He graduated high school and in 1951, enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. When asked about his time on the icebreaker USCG Northwind, Jerry would share stories of the icy cold, crossing the Artic Circle, and feeding sandwiches to polar bears. Upon his honorable discharge, Jerry attended the University of Oregon where he joined the Sigma Chi fraternity and majored in Industrial Engineering. He married Audrey E. Canon and moved to Battlecreek, Michigan where they had their first child, Carrie. Later, Jerry and his family moved to Southern California where their second child, Brett was born. In California, Jerry started the manufacturing companies Aurora Modular and Modtech Inc. which were based in the Inland empire and each were successful. After retiring, he and Audrey moved north to their favorite ski spot, Sun Valley Idaho, where Jerry became interested in the agricultural business. The family ranch in Picabo, Idaho proved to be one of his favorite business ventures. Jerry spent the later part of his life running the ranch, buying tractors, and arguing with the neighbors. Known for his strong opinions and love of classic cars, Jerry never missed a car show and spent a lot of time restoring them. He enjoyed being out and about in the Wood River Valley, occasionally venturing beyond state lines to visit his son and grandchildren in California and to attend other car shows. Jerry is survived by his sister, Audrey Dines; his son, Brett with his wife Trish; and his grandchildren Sidney, Trenton, and Madison. He will be missed. A memorial service will be held in spring after the pandemic. Inquiries may be made to Brett Bashaw at Bashawb2@gmail.com





