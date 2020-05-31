Oct. 28, 1946 - May 23, 2020 Gerald Wayne Bozarth, age 73, passed away peacefully at home in Jurupa Valley, California on May 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. He had recently been diagnosed with stage 4 urothelial cancer and developed severe side effects during the treatment which made him unable to fight off the cancer. Gerald was born in Bakersfield, California, on October 28, 1946 to the late Willie O. and Anita L. Bozarth. At 16, he met his soulmate, Mitzi Cheryl (daughter of the late Albert M. and Mary G. Stern), at Magnolia High School. The high school sweethearts were married in 1965 and had two daughters, Kelli and Marcie. In 1975, they moved to Corona, California, and he continued to live In Riverside County for the past 45 years. He was the president and co-owner of a fastener manufacturing company, CBS Fasteners, Inc. for the last 41 years. He was the beloved husband of the late Mitzi Bozarth; devoted father of Kelli Seibert and Marcie (Kenneth) Kozar; loving papa to Michael Seibert, Madison Seibert, Jessica Kozar, Ryan Kozar and Julie Kozar; brother to Jeanette (Ray) Vermeulen, the late Genelda (the late Peter) Lindsay, the late William (the late Alyce) Bozarth, the late James (Georgia) Bozarth, Beverly (the late Michael) Hicks, the late Donna Bozarth, Linda (the late Conny) Ericcson and Gary (Sandy) Bozarth; brother-in-law of the late James (the late Sondra) Stern and Megan (the late William) Such; and many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. He will always be remembered as a man of great integrity, overwhelming generosity, extreme humility, and an overall family man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, June 3, from 4-8pm and a private family chapel service on Thursday, June 4. Both will take place at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, located in Riverside, California. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distancing requested for all.





