Lifelong resident of Riverside, CA, passed away at home Sunday evening, January 19, 2020. Gerry was born in Riverside June 14, 1925 to Ray and Lois McMahan. She graduated from Poly High School then studied at UCLA until her marriage to Clinton Marr in June, 1945. She is survived by her sister Doris Washburn of Riverside; her daughter Cynthia of Riverside; son Bruce of Eugene, OR; 6 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. Geraldine was a member of Victoria Ave. Forever and raised money for putting the wires underground in sections. She was one of the founders of the National Charity League of Riverside, a 60 year member of PEO and a lifelong member of the Riverside Alum Chapter of Delta Delta Delta. Geraldine enjoyed traveling, tennis, activities at the Victoria Club, bridge and gardening. A private family graveside service will be held Sat, Feb. 8th with a Celebration of her life for family and friends at her home from 12:00pm - 4:00pm. Donations can be sent to Victoria Ave Forever, The First United Methodist Church or .
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 24, 2020