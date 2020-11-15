1/2
April 7, 1930 - November 4, 2020 It is with a heavy heart, we share the loss of Gerry Wilson. He was 90. He died peacefully with his family at his bedside. Gerald Raymond Wilson was born on April 7, 1930, in Billings, Montana. Gerry attended the University of Minnesota where he was the Homecoming King and the president of his fraternity, Beta Theta Pi. He was an ROTC officer and also sang in the prestigious university choir. He was happily married to Rosie Wilson for 67 years. He served in the Air Force in Korea as a Lieutenant. Gerry and Rosie had four kids whom they raised in Minnesota and then in South Pasadena, California. Gerry served as a Rotarian (L.A. #5) and on his church board. He worked in financial advising/sales in the same company for over 25 years. Every place Gerry and Rosie lived they became icons in their cities due to their warm hospitality and heart for others. When Rosie and Gerry were both almost 60 years-old they adopted two more kids, Heather and Chris, who would've otherwise been raised in the foster system. Gerry founded Wilson Creek Winery with his family in 2000. His motive to start the winery was to reunite his scattered family and to create a legacy that will endure through the generations. He poured his hard-earned retirement into the business so the family can come together again. Gerry's love and graciousness towards others has been the heartbeat of the winery, even to this day. Today, his vision has become a reality and the family is united and the winery has become a place where people from all over the world can experience warm hospitality. Gerry is widely known for his kindness, compassion, love, and graciousness. He is a man who has enhanced the lives of thousands of people. His sparkling blue eyes and contagious smile warmed the hearts of those he encountered. He gave without conditions; he had a heart for the outsider or disadvantaged. Many on staff at Wilson Creek considered Gerry a kind of father figure who modeled unconditional love. Gerry left behind four generations of family who are all deeply thankful for his influence on their lives and who will proudly carry on his legacy. If greatness is measured by the amount one loves, gives, serves, and values others, Gerry was a giant of a man.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Nov. 15, 2020.
