GERTRUD REICHLING

GERTRUD REICHLING Age 88, of Banning, CA, passed away on August 12, 2019. Born in Olpe', Germany and moved to the United States in 1956. She helped own and operate G-R Woodworking with her husband Gerhart Reichling in Banning, CA. She was a member of St. Kateri Tekawitha Catholic Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Gertrud is survived by her sister Rita Nieblas, grandchildren Michael and Marc Reichling, and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerhart Reichling and her son Michael Reichling. There will be a mass service on Thursday, September 12th at 10:00am at the St. Kateri Tekawitha Church in Banning. Immediately following will be the burial at the San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 5, 2019
