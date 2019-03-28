GERTRUDE VERONICA ADAMS

Age 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of March 22, 2019, in Riverside, California. She is survived by two daughters Jennifer (Randy) and Mary (Tom); five grandchildren Susan (Dan), Elizabeth, Audrey, Michael (Rachel), and Richard (Clara); and nine (soon to be 10) great grandchildren Shane, Richey, Ethan, Dominic, Evelyn, Daniel I, Daniel R, Madeline, and Ryan Emily. A special thank you to Partners N Care in Riverside, for their excellent care and compassion.

Gertrude, called "Ben" by friends and family, was born to Thomas Bennett and Veronica Brant on March 25, 1926. She earned her registered nursing degree at St. Francis School of Nursing (La Crosse, Wisconsin) in 1947. She married Richard Marlow Adams in 1948 (who preceded her in death in 1992). In 1956, the family moved to California, living first in Garden Grove and then in Santa Ana. They enjoyed their family life and were dedicated to each other and to their daughters. While her husband worked for Prudential, Ben worked as a nurse at Doctors Hospital of Santa Ana.

After their daughters were married, Ben and Rich moved to Riverside, California, where Ben worked as a nurse at Parkview Hospital. After more than 40 years caring for others, she retired. Ben and Rich moved to the foothills near Kings Canyon National Park and loved their country house and acreage. Ben was widowed in 1992 and returned to Riverside not long afterward to be near her daughters.

Ben enjoyed entertaining, fishing, fashion (learning to sew as a young girl), and decorating cakes. She wrote a book of poetry, painted and framed her art, and loved to garden and sing.

Ben was an extraordinary woman who touched many lives and will be remembered for a life well lived.