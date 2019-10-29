|
GERTRUDE (GERT) P. SANDUSKY Gert Sandusky, 92, died peacefully September 19, 2019 in San Bernardino, California. Gert was born on March 17, 1927, in Campbell, Ohio, the daughter of John and Barbara (Elko) Sandusky. She was a student at Campbell Memorial High School. After high school she attended Youngstown State University, Youngstown, Ohio where she earned a bachelor degree in health and physical education. While in college she developed a passion for golf and was active in a woman's softball league. Gert was also known to chauffer the nuns of St. John's Catholic Church for their appointments & errands. After college, Gert taught physical education at Campbell Memorial High School. She moved to Riverside, California, in 1958. Her dream was to golf all year round, and had her home built next to Canyon Crest Country Club in Riverside where she was a life-time member. Gert taught physical education at Ramona High School in Riverside and retired after 25 years of teaching what she loved: golf, swimming & tennis. Gert loved her sports and participated in many golf and tennis tournaments, many times winning first-place trophies. In the 1990's Gert, true to her competitive spirit, participated in the National Senior Olympics winning 4 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal. Gert loved a good debate. She was always interested in what you had to say and never hesitated to give her opinion, wanted or not. That being said, she was the most kind, caring, and loyal person you could ever know. She loved a good joke, dirty or not. She was truly a free spirit. Gert will be missed by her many nieces and nephews and her dear friends/family in California, Smokey D. Crisucci, Robin Labriola, Mary Weingart, Rayanne Schur, Liz Jennings, The Fan Donut Tyme Shop family and Gail Davis of Texas. The family would like to thank Debora Rose Cienfuegos for the loving care she gave Gert for several years. Preceding Gert in death were her parents, sisters Mary (Joseph) Leason, Helen (Emil "Pinky") Yarb, Margaret (Nicholas) Gioppo (Eugene James) Gioppo (Joseph) Jackamo , and brothers John (Eva), Andy (Leona) and William (Jenny). Her good friend, Lucy Pallante, died in 2018. True to her faith, Gert was a member of the St. Andrew's Newman Center Catholic Church in Riverside CA. To honor Gert, family and friends are asked to arrange for a Mass to be said at their local church in her name.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 29, 2019