Gilbert R. Lopez


1954 - 2020
Gilbert R. Lopez Obituary
January 2, 1954 - April 4, 2020 Gilbert was born in El Paso, Texas. His passing was due to lung cancer. He is survived by his wife Terri, and his three children: Gilbert Jr., Danny and Priscilla and two granddaughters, Ailani and Anela. He is the son of Gabriel & Maria Lopez. He has six siblings: Rita, Gabriel Jr., Teresa, Joe, George and Patricia Lopez. Catholic service and burial will be private on April 13th. Family & friends will get together to celebrate Gilbert's eternal life at a later time. Flowers can be sent to Pierce Brothers Mortuary, Riverside or send to: 4187 Cypress Cir., Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 8, 2020
