GILBERT PAUL TORO

Age 82 of San Jacinto, California, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his residence in San Jacinto, California. He was born on Monday, March 1, 1937 in Thermal, California, he was son of late Juan and Terra Toro. Raised in an adobe style home until he was twelve years old, Gilbert Toro, a member of the Torres-Martinez Band of Desert Cahuilla Indians, witnessed many changes in his life. The former board member to Riverside-San Bernardino County Indian Health Inc. had a passion for helping people and those of the other consortium tribes of RSBCIHI. Mr. Toro has helped to develop this organization, for patients and staff, into one of the best Indian Health organizations in the country. Sometime during the 1970's he became involved in tribal activities and volunteered to serve on the health board. He served on several boards and sub-committees. Mr. Toro is survived by his son Jon and his wife Susan Toro, son Paul and his wife Dee Toro, son Victor and his wife Vanessa Toro, daughter Crystal Stanley, half-sister Mary E. Belardo and half-brother Alec Tortes, ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Deanna Marie Toro, son Gabriel Toro and daughter Letha Toro. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

A memorial service will be at 10:00am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at McWane Family Funeral Home located at 350 N. San Jacinto St., Hemet California 92543. Burial to take place at San Jacinto Valley Cemetery following the memorial service. Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary