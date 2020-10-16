August 12, 1934 - October 4, 2020 Gladys Marie Daniel was born August 12, 1934 in New York, New York and died October 4, 2020 at the age of 86. She is survived by the love of her life, David M. Daniel, four of her five children, Dianne, Terri,, Brian and Jonathan, two of her three siblings, Justina and Anne and six grandchildren, Daniel, Zane, Nathan, Zahara, Mathias and Isaac. Gladys was a devoted wife and mother. In addition to her family, Gladys also devoted her life to helping others learn about using the Bible to guide their lives. Baptized in 1964, as one of Jehovah's Witnesses she devoted countless hours to volunteer work. The twinkle in her eye was only matched by her infectious laugh. Gladys truly enjoyed life and loved people. All are invited to a memorial via Zoom on October 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm, Meeting ID: 837 3044 4610 Passcode: 293123





