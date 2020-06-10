Glenda Slater passed away peacefully, June 4, 2020, following a long illness. She leaves behind a loving husband, James Slater; daughter, Dawn VanSlyke, along with son-in-law, Roland VanSlyke; brothers, Wallace Malone and Gerry Boeke; sisters, Charlene Ehrlick and Alyce Wolf; granddaughters, Alyssa Breecham and Emmaline Vanslyke; sister-in-law, Sharon Frey and Pat Boeke and numerous nieces and nephews. Glenda loved playing with any child in the family. She never met a baby she didn't like. At Christmas she never left a child behind. There would be a gift for each child. Glenda loved to bake cookies, bread and pies. You could always expect sugar cookies, pumpkin and sweet potato pies during the holidays. She loved family get-togethers. She made everyone around her feel welcome. Glenda was preceded in death by her son, Marc; mother and father Wallace; Ruth Malone and adoptive parents Gerry and Rose Boeke. Glenda has a lifetime of friends who will miss her greatly. Everyone will have fond memories of Glenda's smile and hugs. She is the type of person you can never forget. God bless you Honey, I'll love you forever.





