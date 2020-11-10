Sept. 17, 1933 - Nov. 7, 2020 Born in Park City, Utah to Ralph and Beatrice Kummer, Glenn was the middle child of three sons. He grew up humbly as the son of a silver miner in the rough and tumble town of Park City. He graduated from Park City High School and then moved to rejoin his family in Salt Lake City. From 1956-1958 Glenn served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Western Canada. While serving his mission, he gained a greater sense of life's possibilities and decided to attend college. He would be the first in his family to graduate from college. In 1961, he graduated with honors from the University of Utah with an Accounting degree. In 1958, he married his sweetheart Marilyn Stevenson (deceased). Together they have six children: Dixon Kummer (Dana), Christine Dellenbach (Drew), Cynthia Baumgardner (David), Amy King (David), Michael Kummer (Jennifer), and Linda Gallacher (Bryan). He is also survived by his brother Duane Kummer, 26 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He leaves a large legacy that love him. While Glenn attended university, Marilyn supported the family and typed his papers. He always gave credit to her for helping him achieve a college diploma. After graduation, they moved the family to Southern California, first to Lynwood and later to Corona. Glenn began his professional career with Ernst & Ernst. In 1965 he found a career home with Fleetwood Enterprises, and they discovered a leader in Glenn. He started with Fleetwood as a buyer and moved up the leadership ladder. In 1982 he was named President and Chief Operating Officer. Fleetwood grew to become Riverside, CA only Fortune 500 company under his guidance. He made many friends and fond memories at Fleetwood. Glenn was very involved in his community. He served on numerous boards, including the board of Corona Circle City Hospital, an Executive Fellow at A. Gary Anderson Graduate School of Management, and the Victoria Golf Club board. He was elected to the Corona Norco Unified School District Board in 1978, and was instrumental in the creation of a fundamental school (Lincoln Alternative School). As a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Glenn attributed his leadership skills and talents to lessons he learned at church. He served as Bishop twice, a Church Welfare liason, sports director, teacher, among other positions. Two phrases that inspired him and that he shared often were: "Anything worth doing is worth doing well," and "If you think you can or you can't, you will." Glenn always had a love of sports and was a great competitor. He played softball, basketball, and raquetball. He was an avid golfer and won many club tournaments. He always enjoyed being underestimated because of his height and age, in the end he was usually the winner, at the very least earning the respect of the competition. He was an Angels fan and for years he was a season ticket holder. He enjoyed attending games, but he loved taking people to games, even giving tickets to strangers standing in the ticket line. While many may remember Glenn for his professional success, those who knew him, loved his stories, wisdom, humor, generousity, and one who was a friend to all. His family will remember playing cards, watching ball games, shooting hoops, family dinners out, his advice, fly fishing, and gathering at Grandpa's cabin. He taught us all, and he loved us all. He is very loved and will be missed. Rest in Peace, 'til we meet again. Interment at Lindon City Cemetery in Lindon, Utah. For more information and Zoom link to funeral services on November 11th, please visit www.uvfuneral.com