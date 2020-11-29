Or Copy this URL to Share

Glenn Leroy Ortiz, preceded in death by his wife Bertha Rose, son to John and Sophie, departed peacefully at the age of 87. He was surrounded by his daughters Glenda Adair, Suzanna Faust, son-in-law Bruce Adair and the angel hospice workers. He is survived by six grandchildren: Kim Smith, Sheri Crosby, Paul Faust, Chad Thompson, Sean Adair, Rebecca Eberle and nine great grandchildren: Evan, Cade, Madison, Kendall, Riley, Jacob, Reed, Timothy and Kolton. RIP Glenn. You are missed.





