|
|
11/25/1954 - 11/22/2019 Glenna Flory was born in Riverside at Riverside Community Hospital on November 25, 1954. In 1972 she became the third generation of her family to graduate from Poly High School. She got her bachelors degree in psychology from Abilene Christian University. She received her masters in education at the University of La Verne. She married her husband, Raleigh, on Oct. 5, 1985 in her parents' backyard with a beautiful lake backdrop. Her son Ryan was born on Aug. 3, 1989. In 1981 she began teaching 6th grade at Wells Intermediate School. Nine years later she moved to Promenade Elementary School where she taught for 25 years until her retirement in 2015. She also loved volunteering with church activities, crocheting, cooking holiday meals and cookies, hosting tea parties and nurturing orchids. She loved traveling, going to Alaska and Hawaii, New England, and along Route 66. Glenna will always be remembered as having a fiesty spirit and a kind and loving nature. She will live on in the hearts and memories of all who knew her. She joined our Lord three days before her 65th birthday, and we all miss her very much.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 5, 2020