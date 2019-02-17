|
06-30-1932 - 02-06-2019 Gloria Ann Doro, 86, born June 30, 1932, passed February 6, 2019 in Valle Vista. She is preceded in death by parents James and Dorothy Henley and sister Cherie Henley. Surviving are daughters: Debbie McGary (John), Coni Baird, Jamie Nyswonger, Lori Doro, Sherry Doro and Shelly Thompson; brother Gail Henley, 13 grandchildren,14 great grandchildren and many extended family and friends. Service information available at www.miller-jones.com WL00189840-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019