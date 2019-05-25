|
GLORIA ELLA SHIPMAN
Died 5-9-2019
Born Gloria Ella Toon on 11-03-1930 in Seattle, Washington. Daughter of Edward Toon and Georgia (Hurt) Toon.
She joins two of her children who preceded her: Sandy (Shipman) Bjornbak and David Shipman, as well as her husband Ray Shipman. She is survived by daughters Candy Shipman, Georgia (Shipman) Wayne and son-in-law Dan Wayne; grandchildren and great grandchildren, niece, friends, neighbors and associates. All shared her love and kindness. She will be missed.
Published in Press-Enterprise from May 25 to May 28, 2019