October 8, 1940 - July 20, 2020 Gloria Veva Alarcon (Campbell) was born on October 8, 1940 in Chino, California. She has joined our Creator on July 20, 2020. Gloria was a long-time resident of Perris, California of over 50 years, where she raised six children as a single Mother. Raising some of her own grandchildren, as well as fostering and providing a loving home to several Native children from many different Tribes. She proudly worked for the City of Perris, wearing numerous hats and taking pride in her work for over 25 years. Gloria has touched many with her kindness, her witty spirit and most of all her non-judgmental and unconditional love. Gloria provided anybody in need with food, clothing and a place to stay if they were down on their luck, asking for nothing in return. She is known to plenty far and wide simply as, Grandma Gloria. She was the Matriarch of her family, and family was where she could be found during the weekends and holidays, enjoying dinners, BBQ's and get-togethers. She loved traveling to visit her siblings, children and grandchildren from Arizona to Northern California. Gloria took great pride in both her Hopi and Pomo cultures. She was a proud member of the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians. Where she served as a member of the Elder's Council, providing her wisdom and guidance pertaining to Tribal matters that would help shape the future of her Tribe. Gloria's spirit will be forever missed but never forgotten. She is preceded in death by her Husband; Richard Alarcon. Parents, Walter H. Campbell and Margaret H. Campbell. Brother; Richard Campbell, Sr. Nephew; Wayne Campbell Children; Linda Joy Garduno (Ashley), Steven Ashley and Regis H. Ashley. Grandchildren; Ashley Pulawa, Thomas R. Garduno, Xavier Alexander Ashley, Christian Lowe and Walter Lowe. Gloria is survived by her siblings, Melvin Campbell, Juanita Joy Jones (Campbell) and Linda Lucero (Campbell). Son; Ralph Ashley, Sr., Daughter's; Lael Ashley, Margaret Olea (Ashley) and son-in-law Victor Olea. Grandchildren; Michael Ashley and Leanne Ashley as well as 19 more Grandchildren, 32 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great-Grandchild, numerous Nieces, Nephews, Great-Nieces, Great-Nephews and several beloved Cousins. Burial Service will be held at Riverside National Cemetary on August 10, 2020 at 1:30pm.





