Gordon Bundy

July 6, 1930 - September 19, 2020 Gordon Lee Bundy, 1930-2020, age 90, passed away on September 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Earlene (Redden) Bundy of 68 years of Temecula, California, his parents, Clarence Leon and Florence Elizabeth Bundy of Paoli, Indiana, brother Donald Bundy of Colorado, and daughter Beth Lanan (Bundy) Gutierrez of Temecula, California. He is survived by his son Steven Bundy and daughter-in-law Christie Bundy of Taos, New Mexico, son Douglas Bundy of Venice, California, and son-in-law John Gutierrez, grandsons Zachary and Evan Gutierrez all of Temecula, California. Also sister-in-law Mary Alice Turner (Jack Turner) of Oceanside, California, niece Debbie Beebe (John King) of Scottsdale Arizona, nephew Terry Turner (Laurie Turner) of Oceanside, California, sister-in-law Yasue Redden (Eugene Redden) of Maryland, niece Karin Dickinson (Larry Sternberg) of Naples, Florida, nephew Kenneth Redden of Stevensville, Maryland and grandniece Michelle (Bundy) Stegall, of California. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude for the support and blessings from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, Steven, Douglas, Christie and John all request that friends and family make a donation to the USS McKean Reunion Association. The USS McKean (DD-784) was a Gearing Class Destroyer and was Gordon's US Navy assignment for 4 years during the Korean War. His service was one of the highlights of his life. He was honorably discharged on October 16, 1951 with the rank of Electricians Mate Third Class (EM3). Donations to the USS McKean Reunion Association go toward funding their newsletter, "The Scuttlebutt", and to help with the cost of reunions. Make checks payable to: USS McKean Reunion Association and mail to: Chuck Horvath PO Box 509 Nevada, MO 64772 Graveside services will be private ­­­­­­at the Riverside National Cemetery located at 22495 Van Buren Avenue, Riverside, California and coordinated by England Family Mortuary of Temecula, California. The family wishes to express a special thank you to the entire staff and his friends at Gordon's last residence, Vineyard Ranch of Temecula Assisted Living in Temecula, California. In particular, Bailey, Jeyln, Jocelyn, Janet, Debbie, Monet, Kalei, Margie, Annie, Joan & Tammy. Also, a thank you to Cabrillo Hospice Services for the special care they took of dad in his final days.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store