Age 72, died at home in Riverside, CA on November 6, 2020. Gordon was born August 21, 1948 to Gordon and Winnie Lindquist Andersen in Ludington, Michigan. Growing up on the shore of Lake Michigan he loved the summers and enjoyed the fresh smoked fish from his grandfather's fishing boat. He was in the Sea Scouts and the high school marching band. One of his first jobs was with the local radio station where he sold advertising and did some announcing. He attended school in Ohio to become a computer programmer. His successful career took him to Virginia, Indiana, Kansas and California working for a variety of different companies, including obtaining security clearance to work at military bases. He followed his parents to Oceanside, CA where they inherited a house that had a beautiful view of the beach and not far from the house featured in the movie Top Gun. He found the California weather to be paradise after all of those years of Michigan winters with the lake effect snow. After a few years, he accepted an exciting job offer and moved to Long Beach, CA. He discovered his first gay bar in Long Beach and made many close friends. In 1987, he met Robert Lawler and it was love at first sight. As Gordon's computer programming work soared, they created their home in Signal Hill, CA and had 13 happy years until Bobby's passing in 2000. In 2002, Gordon met Patrick Keeney on-line. Their first date on Labor Day, it was 107 degrees. Gordon had lived at the beach so long, he did not remember how to turn on the air conditioner in the car, so they put the top down on the convertible and had fun driving around Riverside. To their surprise, they both found true love for a second time with each other. After the dot com crash, Gordon worked restoring pipe organs, but his final career was in real estate, where he was able to find their dream house in 2008. In 2013, Gordon and Patrick were happily married in Riverside, CA after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned California's Proposition 8. Thank you to Peaceful Hearts Home Care for making it possible for him to live at home. A special thank you to long-time caregiver Maggie Mena who was always so kind, gentle and encouraging. She became part of our family. Gordon loved the light and warmth of summer, convertibles, driving fast, road trips, World War II movies, swimming pools, Disney, Christmas, cookies, Palm Springs, Laughlin, and relaxing on the patio on summer evenings with an adult beverage. He was a sweet and generous lover and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his husband Patrick Keeney, sister Cheryl Butler of Texas, brother-in-law James Keeney and sister-in-law Micki Monroe of Pennsylvania, nieces and nephews and friends.





