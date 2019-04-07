GRACE PEDROZA BAILON

Grace was born on November 28, 1929 and entered into eternal rest on March 20,2019. Grace was the librarian of the Casa Blanca Library for 37 years. She shared her love of books and reading throughout her life and enjoyed reading at story time to the many children who visited the library. Grace was a prominent community figure in Casa Blanca as well as a devout Catholic. Grace was preceded in death by her husband Tony. She is survived by her beloved son, Espi (Rosemary) as well as her brothers Silvestre Pedroza Jr of Rialto, Charles Pedroza of Colton, her sisters Susan Martinez and Julia Vega of Colorado as well as her many nieces and nephews. Grace was also preceded in death by her parents Silvestre Sr and Julia Pedroza, her sister Natividad Avilez and her brothers Robert and Edward Pedroza Sr. Celebration of Mass: Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Riverside. Burial Service: Olivewood Cemetery following Mass. Reception to follow at Villegas Community Center. Acheson and Graham Mortuary is handing arrangements. Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary