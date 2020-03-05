Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Garcia Gonzales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Garcia Gonzales Obituary
Grace Garcia Gonzales, resident of Riverside, CA, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Grace was born on August 10, 1932 in Claremont, CA to Emilia and Severo Garcia. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Charles Gonzales, retired Captain of the RPD; daughters, Karen Gonzales, Donna Knox, and Trish Presley; granddaughters, Dr. Alexa Elliott Sales and Katherine Knox; and great-grandchildren, Scotty and Bella. Grace was a great conversationalist and storyteller, and she could make friends with anyone. She was an animated, kind and extremely generous soul. Grace will be greatly missed! The family will have a mass at St. Catherine's in Riverside on March 9, 2020 at 10:00. Following the mass, a graveside ceremony will be held at Olivewood Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -