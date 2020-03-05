|
Grace Garcia Gonzales, resident of Riverside, CA, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Grace was born on August 10, 1932 in Claremont, CA to Emilia and Severo Garcia. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Charles Gonzales, retired Captain of the RPD; daughters, Karen Gonzales, Donna Knox, and Trish Presley; granddaughters, Dr. Alexa Elliott Sales and Katherine Knox; and great-grandchildren, Scotty and Bella. Grace was a great conversationalist and storyteller, and she could make friends with anyone. She was an animated, kind and extremely generous soul. Grace will be greatly missed! The family will have a mass at St. Catherine's in Riverside on March 9, 2020 at 10:00. Following the mass, a graveside ceremony will be held at Olivewood Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2020