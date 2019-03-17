In Memory of

GRACE W. TAYLOR

July 1925 – March 2019

Mrs. Grace W. Taylor, 93, of Dadeville, AL and previously of Riverside, CA, passed away on March 9, 2019 at her residence. She was born and grew up in Deadwood, South Dakota.

After high school she joined the Cadet Nurse Corps as part of our World War II effort and graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Denver School of Nursing. After the war she married Robert Taylor, a USAF pilot, and raised their family while traveling to/from various bases around the world. Finally retiring in Riverside, CA, she got back into nursing working with several doctors as a pediatric nurse; she enjoyed bridge and golfing, life-long hobbies of hers. She moved to Dadeville to be with her daughter and son-in-law and enjoyed the beauty of Lake Martin. She was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son Bruce Taylor; daughter Rhonda Jones and 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and twin brother.

She will be interred at the Riverside National Cemetery in CA with her husband on March 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to First United Methodist Church, Youth Program, 4845 Brockton Ave., Riverside, CA 92506.

Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com. Graveside services coordinated by

PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY

Funeral Directors 951-683-7410 Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2019