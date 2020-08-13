Gracie (Nash) Poole Gracie (Nash) Poole was born in Idabel, Oklahoma on January 16, 1934 to parents William and Willie A. Nash and departed this life on July 30, 2020. She had been a resident of Riverside, California for 76 years. After graduating from Riverside Poly High School in 1951, she attended Riverside City College where she completed her Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) certification. She worked for several years as an LVN. Gracie was a faithful member and church mother at Riverside Faith Temple for over 50 years. Gracie leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Sandra Poole, Elk Grove, California; Wanda Scruggs (Melvin), Moreno Valley, California; Jacqueline Hall (Santi), Moreno Valley; Patricia Smith-Lewis (Graham), Moreno Valley; Clarissa Wade (Curtis) Elk Grove; and Aleshia White, San Jose, California; thirteen grandchildren, and twenty-one great grandchildren. Gracie is also survived by her brother, Reverend Rufus Nash of Brentwood, California and a host of relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Gracie was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Poole, daughter Katherine Poole, and brothers, Howard Nash and Willard Dean Nash. Public viewing of the body will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on August 18, 2020 at Riverside Faith Temple, 2355 Pennsylvania Avenue, Riverside CA. A private interment service will be held and a public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when conditions allow for safe gatherings. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her life can make a donation to: Gracie M. Poole Memorial Scholarship Fund Payable to and c/o: The Inland Ivy Foundation P.O. Box 56306 Riverside, CA 92517 Paypal: InlandIvyFndn@gmail.com Cashapp: $InlandIvyFoundation EIN: 45-3785916





