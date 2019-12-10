Home

GRANT NATHAN NUNNALLY June 18, 1985 Dec. 10, 2002 A special day to remember our Son, which has been 17 years since you were called home to be with our LORD and there isn't a day that your smile and love gives back. We don't understand the reason, but we have peace and know we will see you again with the promise of our LORD. Your memory is our keepsake with whom we will never part. God has you in His keeping, We have you in our hearts. Love Mom, Dad and Christine Jer 29:11
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 10, 2019
