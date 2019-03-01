|
|
GREG HARDKE
February 16, 1949 - February 19, 2019
We are deeply saddened by the loss of Greg Hardke. Greg was born in Michigan, graduated from M.S.U., and was a "Delt." He graduated from Hastings Law School in 1976. He was a partner at Best, Best & Krieger (Riverside, CA and Irvine, CA) for nearly 25 years. Greg was married to Teri Armstrong Hardke for nearly 35 years. They relocated to Newport Beach , CA from Riverside. Greg's fondest memories were of "being Dad," and enjoying his son Matt, now age 30. He loved coaching his NJB basketball teams, being the Scout Master, Indian Guide leader, and watching him play football and Lacrosse at CDM High School. Matt and his wife Malak were married May 12, 2018. Greg enjoyed boating, fishing, playing guitar, and spending time with his twin brother Gary. Greg was diagnosed with Parkinson's with Lewy body dementia in 2007. Greg had been with Seacrest Hospice for nearly a year, who have been amazing. The family thanks Gary Hardke and family for their generous assistance in his care. Greg's brother Gary is married to Kathy, and they live in Del Mar, California. He has a niece Stacey (fiancé Andrew), and nephew Scott (wife Kimiya). Greg's brother-in-law Tim and his wife Lis Armstrong live in Riverside, with nephew Sammy, and two nieces, Lindsey and Kristen. Kristen has three children (Josh, Jaiden, and Jeffrey). His mother-in-law Betty Armstrong (Teri's mom) resides in Riverside. Service will be March 2 at Mariner's Chapel in Irvine at 3:00 p.m. Family suggests donations to (act.alz.org) in Greg's memory, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2019