November 30, 1956 - April 27, 2020 Greg Manfull, of Riverside, CA, 63, passed away the end of April. Greg was born in Texas and attended Moreno Valley High School. He joins his heavenly family - father Jack, mother Dorothy, sister Lynn, & brother Tim. He is survived by his sister Cindy (Dan), nephew (Erik), niece (Doni) and several cousins. He never married. Greg was an outstanding delivery driver for Anheuser Busch for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and bowling. Services are postponed during the pandemic so join his family and friends in saying a prayer & raising a beer in toast to Greg and to life.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 5, 2020.
